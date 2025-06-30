Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Root Financial Partners LLC

Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 304.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN stock opened at $277.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.19. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company has a market capitalization of $149.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.82.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

