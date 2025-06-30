Financial Comparison: Remedent (REMI) versus Its Peers

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Remedent and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Remedent $990,000.00 -$270,000.00 -1.00 Remedent Competitors $37.61 billion $430.42 million 19.84

Remedent’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Remedent. Remedent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Get Remedent alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Remedent and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remedent N/A N/A N/A Remedent Competitors 2.88% -3.91% 7.65%

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Remedent has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Remedent’s competitors have a beta of 0.59, indicating that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

69.6% of shares of all “MED/DENTAL – SUPP” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of shares of all “MED/DENTAL – SUPP” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Remedent competitors beat Remedent on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Remedent

(Get Free Report)

Remedent, Inc. researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes oral care and cosmetic dentistry products in the United States and internationally. It primarily provides professional veneers and teeth whitening products for professional and over-the-counter use. The company also offers River8, a prefab veneer that enables the dentist to find the right combination of teeth for a patient with minor reshaping. In addition, it provides GlamSmile veneers, which are ultra-thin claddings attached to the front of the patient’s teeth. Further, the company offers SmileMe Mirror, an integrated marketing concept for the dental practice that enables dentists to offer smile consultation in approximately 10 minutes; SmileSketch, a simulation software to make a sketch of what the patient could look like; and various Treatment Pages to explain the benefits of certain treatments, as well as Condor, an intra-oral 3D scanner. Additionally, it provides dental implant solutions and treatment concepts. The company sells its products through internal sales force and third party distributors. Remedent, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Remedent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remedent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.