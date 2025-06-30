TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) vs. Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Critical Review

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) and Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

TriNet Group has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adecco has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TriNet Group pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Adecco pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. TriNet Group pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Adecco pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TriNet Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group 1 2 0 0 1.67 Adecco 1 0 1 2 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TriNet Group and Adecco, as reported by MarketBeat.

TriNet Group presently has a consensus target price of $96.67, indicating a potential upside of 33.37%. Given TriNet Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TriNet Group is more favorable than Adecco.

Profitability

This table compares TriNet Group and Adecco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group 3.32% 237.87% 5.60% Adecco 1.26% 11.74% 3.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.8% of TriNet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.1% of TriNet Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TriNet Group and Adecco”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group $5.05 billion 0.69 $173.00 million $3.35 21.64 Adecco $25.04 billion 0.20 $327.88 million $0.92 15.99

Adecco has higher revenue and earnings than TriNet Group. Adecco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriNet Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TriNet Group beats Adecco on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc. provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services. It also provides technology platform, an online and mobile tool that allows users to store, view, and manager HR information and administer various HR transactions, such as payroll processing, tax administration and credits, employee onboarding and termination, employee performance, time and attendance, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration, as well as incorporated workforce analytics and allows professional employer organization clients to generate HR data, payroll, compensation, and other custom reports. The company serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, and not-for-profit. It sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. TriNet Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About Adecco

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names. The company also operates Hired, a talent recruitment platform. The company was formerly known as Adecco S.A. Adecco Group AG was founded in 1957 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

