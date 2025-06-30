Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,437 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $50,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,703,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ESS. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.28.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $285.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.78. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.85 and a 52 week high of $317.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.95.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $464.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.03 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $2.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.37%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

