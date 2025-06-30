KBC Group NV Reduces Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 476,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198,805 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Xylem were worth $56,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 563,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 381.4% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 468.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 72,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 59,888 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.71.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $128.16 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $143.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.04 and a 200-day moving average of $121.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 10.54%. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

