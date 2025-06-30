Root Financial Partners LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Root Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,783,000. Retirement Solution LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 262,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after buying an additional 53,595 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 583,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,666,000 after buying an additional 32,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $643,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

DFSE opened at $37.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.69. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average of $34.30.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

