KBC Group NV Raises Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 205.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,429 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $33,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock opened at $94.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $116.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.05.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.52%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. TD Cowen lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,451,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,953. The trade was a 51.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 6,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $627,154.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,754.60. This trade represents a 96.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,586. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

