KBC Group NV Trims Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 388,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,078 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $36,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 0.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,045,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 150,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,108,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 50.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David M. Wathen sold 24,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $2,066,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Wathen sold 25,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $2,164,758.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,175,780. This trade represents a 34.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,402 shares of company stock worth $8,529,908 in the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $90.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $78.87 and a one year high of $111.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $455.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.21 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.85%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,200,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FELE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $111.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

