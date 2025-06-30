KBC Group NV Sells 1,509,654 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,101,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509,654 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.59% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $58,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,688,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,418,000 after acquiring an additional 72,349 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 738,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 130,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.12.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $19.37.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

