KBC Group NV Grows Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

KBC Group NV increased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,754 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Welltower worth $67,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Welltower by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WELL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.75.

Shares of WELL opened at $152.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.80. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.92 and a 1 year high of $190.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

