Hills Bank & Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 147.3% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,025. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,328,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,959,880. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,972,453 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $305.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $326.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.72 and a 200-day moving average of $286.35.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 29.36%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.