WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on WaFd from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. WaFd has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $38.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.85.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. WaFd had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $179.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.17 million. Equities analysts predict that WaFd will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in WaFd by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WaFd by 862.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 62,106 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of WaFd by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 246,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 20,865 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of WaFd by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 284,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after buying an additional 61,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in WaFd by 131,425.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 77,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 77,541 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

