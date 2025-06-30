Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.77. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,092,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,089,000 after buying an additional 115,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,763,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,587,000 after purchasing an additional 126,316 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,361,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,198,000 after purchasing an additional 113,544 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,352,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,799,000 after purchasing an additional 73,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,988,000 after purchasing an additional 52,566 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

