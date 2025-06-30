NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NIKE from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Get NIKE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NKE

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $72.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.44. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 53.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in NIKE by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.