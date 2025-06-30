Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at HC Wainwright

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ FY2030 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $0.63 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $20.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 541,773 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,784,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 39,042 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 39,042 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

