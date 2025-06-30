Core Scientific’s (CORZ) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Core Scientific from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Core Scientific from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 6.33. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $18.63.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Core Scientific will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $615,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,050,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,236,755.62. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yadin Rozov purchased 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $1,195,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 475,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,717.69. The trade was a 30.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,434. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

