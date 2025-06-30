Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Cowen upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. Celsius has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Celsius had a return on equity of 42.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $329.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 130,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $5,886,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,735,965. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Celsius by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

