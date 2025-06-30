Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

XOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.10.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5%

XOM opened at $109.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.45. The company has a market capitalization of $471.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,936,737,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,197,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,975 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,787,000 after buying an additional 9,391,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,263,000 after buying an additional 5,538,694 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

