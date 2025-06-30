Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Stock Performance

Shares of PAC stock opened at $227.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a one year low of $146.62 and a one year high of $241.62.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.41). Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a return on equity of 37.67% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $541.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $4.3222 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.87. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 20.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 8,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

See Also

