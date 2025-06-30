Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.50 target price on shares of Movado Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd.

Movado Group Stock Performance

NYSE MOV opened at $15.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $345.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.21. Movado Group has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $26.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $131.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.11 million. Movado Group had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 2.78%. Research analysts predict that Movado Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Institutional Trading of Movado Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Movado Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 22,578 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $804,000. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 113,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 62,214 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 21,505 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

