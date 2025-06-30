Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Southwest Gas from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $74.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.71. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 884.4% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 910,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,390,000 after purchasing an additional 818,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $51,011,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 72.2% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,550,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,290,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $31,686,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 505,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,748,000 after buying an additional 229,739 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

