Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SGHC. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 target price on Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Super Group (SGHC) from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Super Group (SGHC) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Group (SGHC) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Get Super Group (SGHC) alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Super Group (SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Super Group (SGHC) stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. Super Group has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Super Group (SGHC) had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The company had revenue of $495.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Super Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Super Group (SGHC) Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Super Group (SGHC)’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Group (SGHC)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 364.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 4,606.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Super Group (SGHC) in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Group (SGHC) by 56.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 95.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. 5.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group (SGHC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group (SGHC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.