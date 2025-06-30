RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of RLX Technology from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RLX Technology

RLX Technology Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE RLX opened at $2.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.07. RLX Technology has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $2.69.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.15). RLX Technology had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $111.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.38 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLX Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Beijing Investment Ltd grew its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd now owns 41,036,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,661,160 shares during the period. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,297,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in RLX Technology by 5,047.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,686,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after buying an additional 5,575,962 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 49,495,580.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,474,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 54.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,555,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

About RLX Technology

(Get Free Report)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.