Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE) Raised to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Price Performance

AGAE opened at $3.15 on Friday. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

