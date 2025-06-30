Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INO opened at $2.11 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $77.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.