Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LECO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lincoln Electric from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.40.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $209.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $161.11 and a 52-week high of $222.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.27.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.06). Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $365.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 555,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $5,623,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.