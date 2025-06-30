Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

Get Nordson alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NDSN

Nordson Trading Up 0.1%

Nordson stock opened at $215.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Nordson has a one year low of $165.03 and a one year high of $266.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.82 and its 200 day moving average is $205.54.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $682.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.10%.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,226,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,887,000 after purchasing an additional 93,146 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,681,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,867,000 after purchasing an additional 90,704 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,803,000 after purchasing an additional 47,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nordson by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,536,000 after purchasing an additional 142,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.