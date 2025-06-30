HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:HCM opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 222,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 124,771 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 113,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 66,460 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and health-oriented consumer products. It operates through the Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The Oncology/Immunology segment includes the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.

