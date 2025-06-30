HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, HSBC lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.
View Our Latest Report on HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUTCHMED
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 222,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 124,771 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 113,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 66,460 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and health-oriented consumer products. It operates through the Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The Oncology/Immunology segment includes the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HUTCHMED
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- AutoNation: Growth Engines Make It an Undervalued Stock
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Snowflake Hits 52-Week High—Options Traders Bet on Further Rally
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Biotech Stocks to Watch: Iovance, Neurocrine & Viking
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.