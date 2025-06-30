Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MAT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Mattel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Mattel Price Performance

MAT stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43. Mattel has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $22.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.49 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 995.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

