Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.
Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Cavco Industries
Cavco Industries Stock Performance
Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $508.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.15 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.49%. Analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 296,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,237,000 after purchasing an additional 160,899 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $5,376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cavco Industries Company Profile
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cavco Industries
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- AutoNation: Growth Engines Make It an Undervalued Stock
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Snowflake Hits 52-Week High—Options Traders Bet on Further Rally
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Biotech Stocks to Watch: Iovance, Neurocrine & Viking
Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.