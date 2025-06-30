Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $430.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.17. Cavco Industries has a fifty-two week low of $331.08 and a fifty-two week high of $549.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $464.32 and a 200 day moving average of $481.81.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $508.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.15 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.49%. Analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 296,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,237,000 after purchasing an additional 160,899 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $5,376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

