1st Source’s (SRCE) Buy (B-) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their buy (b-) rating on shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of 1st Source from $72.50 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $61.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.37. 1st Source has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $104.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.97 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.17%. As a group, analysts expect that 1st Source will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in 1st Source by 2.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in 1st Source by 2.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 1st Source by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 1st Source by 0.9% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 36,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in 1st Source by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 54,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

