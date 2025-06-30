Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DHR. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.61.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $198.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Danaher has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

In other news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

