Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jabil from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.57.

Get Jabil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jabil

Jabil Stock Up 0.9%

Jabil stock opened at $217.32 on Friday. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.97.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $518,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,763,118. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total value of $2,631,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,730,192 shares in the company, valued at $227,624,059.52. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,476 shares of company stock worth $52,780,286. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Groupe la Francaise grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.