Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

HLI has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.20.

NYSE HLI opened at $182.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.06. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $192.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $666.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $1,431,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $86,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,306,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,017,000 after buying an additional 41,030 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,281,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,830,000 after acquiring an additional 208,851 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,875,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,651,000 after acquiring an additional 161,647 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,251,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,393,000 after acquiring an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,041,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,815,000 after acquiring an additional 573,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

