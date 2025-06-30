Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.28.

ESS opened at $285.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $243.85 and a 1 year high of $317.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $464.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.03 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $2.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $471,258,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,606,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,746,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,916,000 after buying an additional 1,096,619 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 35,500.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 448,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,406,000 after buying an additional 446,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,127,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,928,000 after buying an additional 404,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

