Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $147.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $137.51 and a 52 week high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.21 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 25.70%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total value of $28,865.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,012 shares in the company, valued at $502,552.20. This trade represents a 5.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total value of $396,264.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,949,563.09. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,313 shares of company stock worth $1,171,707. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. now owns 219,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,914,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 516.3% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 630,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,533,000 after purchasing an additional 528,608 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 54,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 147,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,796,000 after purchasing an additional 27,392 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

