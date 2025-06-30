Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FRGE. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Forge Global from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Forge Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Forge Global Price Performance

Forge Global stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.71. The company has a market cap of $234.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.19. Forge Global has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $24.45.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.05. Forge Global had a negative net margin of 74.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Forge Global will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Forge Global announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forge Global

In other news, CRO Jennifer Phillips sold 16,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $244,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,834.86. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Nevin purchased 3,508 shares of Forge Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $48,866.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,866.44. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,586 shares of company stock valued at $281,747. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forge Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGE. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Forge Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Forge Global by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Forge Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Forge Global by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

