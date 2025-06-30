Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

CSV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Carriage Services

Carriage Services Stock Up 1.4%

Carriage Services stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $25.84 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.62.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.17 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 11.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carriage Services

In other Carriage Services news, President Steven D. Metzger sold 2,492 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $99,704.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 78,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,668.97. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $362,141. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carriage Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 1,736.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.