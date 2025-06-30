TD Cowen Cuts XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $133.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of XPO from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of XPO from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of XPO from $147.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of XPO from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of XPO from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.37.

NYSE XPO opened at $127.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.47. XPO has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.92.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 27th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 89.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

