First Financial Bancorp.’s (FFBC) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

FFBC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.97. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $201.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 10.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter valued at $382,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 70.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 74,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 30,677 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter valued at $5,714,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 318,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 17,911 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.