NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $34.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on NovoCure from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NovoCure from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.47. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.16. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 45.46% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $154.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in NovoCure by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,873,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,442,000 after buying an additional 951,141 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in NovoCure by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,815,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,503,000 after buying an additional 507,311 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $81,643,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 154.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,782,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after buying an additional 1,080,514 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NovoCure by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,284,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,274,000 after buying an additional 360,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

