TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $11.54 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.40.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TAL. Macquarie downgraded TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $10.90 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.66.

TAL Education Group stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.39 and a beta of 0.11. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $610.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.89 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

