Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management raised I-Mab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on I-Mab from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $2.57 on Friday. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in I-Mab by 763.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 86,424 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 38.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics in the fields of immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation diseases primarily in the United States. It is developing Uliledlimab, a CD73 neutralizing antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; Givastomig, a bi-specific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of gastric and other cancers; and Ragistomig, a programmed cell death ligand-based tumor-dependent T cell engager, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of for solid tumors.

