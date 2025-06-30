Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $895.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $680.00 to $895.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $725.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $658.00 to $657.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $645.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.93.

NYSE SPOT opened at $772.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.14 billion, a PE ratio of 128.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.68. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $288.07 and a one year high of $785.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $664.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $584.73.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 566.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 194.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 750,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,812,000 after acquiring an additional 495,087 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,467,000 after purchasing an additional 78,499 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

