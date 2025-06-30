Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $4.80 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bumble from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.97.

BMBL opened at $6.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $666.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.89. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $247.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.68 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 54.06%. Bumble’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bumble will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 31,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

