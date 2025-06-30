Craig Hallum Cuts Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Price Target to $1.50

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $0.63 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $20.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 39,042 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,784,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 39,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 541,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

