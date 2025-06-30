NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NKE. UBS Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Get NIKE alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $72.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.44. NIKE has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $90.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,151,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,182,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957,494 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NIKE by 24.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 344.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,694,842,000 after purchasing an additional 20,688,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,376,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,915,110,000 after purchasing an additional 347,178 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in NIKE by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,857,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.