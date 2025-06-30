Lake Street Capital Cuts American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Price Target to $19.00

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ AOUT opened at $10.39 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $132.58 million, a PE ratio of -1,037.96 and a beta of 0.43.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.15. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $61.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 116,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 8.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

Featured Stories

