Lake Street Capital Cuts American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Price Target to $19.00

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance
NASDAQ AOUT opened at $10.39 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $132.58 million, a PE ratio of -1,037.96 and a beta of 0.43.
American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.15. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $61.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands
American Outdoor Brands Company Profile
American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.
Featured Stories
