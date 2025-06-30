H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target Raised to $75.00

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on H. B. Fuller from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered H. B. Fuller from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H. B. Fuller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

H. B. Fuller Stock Down 0.2%

H. B. Fuller stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.17. H. B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $87.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. H. B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $898.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. H. B. Fuller’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that H. B. Fuller will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from H. B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. H. B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

In other news, CEO Celeste Beeks Mastin bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,310. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of H. B. Fuller in the first quarter worth about $36,830,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in H. B. Fuller by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 554,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after acquiring an additional 81,558 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in H. B. Fuller by 90.3% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 64,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in H. B. Fuller by 612.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 24,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in H. B. Fuller by 191.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 28,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

