Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. BTIG Research currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Compass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Compass from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Compass in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Compass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Compass from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Compass Price Performance

About Compass

Shares of COMP opened at $6.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23. Compass has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

